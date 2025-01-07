KTR’s Quash Petition Rejected by High Court: Will Arrest Follow?

Hyderabad, January 7: In a major blow to KTR, the Telangana High Court has dismissed his petition to quash the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the Formula E car race controversy. The BRS Working President and former minister had sought to have the charges dropped, but the court rejected his plea.

KTR's lawyer had also requested protection from arrest, but the bench declined to consider it. This ruling raises questions about whether KTR could face arrest as the ACB's investigation into the alleged corruption in the Formula E race case continues.

With the court’s decision, KTR's legal battle intensifies, and the focus now shifts to whether he will be arrested in connection with the ongoing case.