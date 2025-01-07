Water level rises in coal mine, says CM Sarma; navy divers to reach Assam’s Umrangso

Guwahati, Jan 7 (IANS) The water level has increased in the coal mine where at least nine labourers got trapped in Assam’s Umrangso locality and deep divers of the Indian Navy were called to assist the rescue operation, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The divers of the Indian Navy have flown from Visakhapatnam and are expected to reach Umrangso soon.

Taking to X handle, CM Sarma wrote, “Navy deep divers have been requisitioned to assist in the rescue operation. The water level inside the mine has risen to nearly 100 feet, according to the assessment by the stationed team. The divers are flying in from Visakhapatnam and are expected to arrive soon.”

Meanwhile, a task force of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles reached Umrangso in the Dima Hasao district of Assam where at least nine labourers were trapped in a coal mine, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior Army official said, “Engineers Task Force with equipment, divers and medical teams from the #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles have joined rescue efforts in Umrangso, Assam. All efforts are underway in close coordination with the civil administration.”

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that at least nine labourers have been identified who were trapped in a coal mine in Umrango locality.

The state administration and police have launched an operation to rescue the trapped labourers in the mine.

According to police, out of the nine labourers who were trapped still in the coal mine, one is a national of Nepal, one is from West Bengal and the rest hail from different parts of Assam. They have been identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khusi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary. The state administration sought assistance from the Army in the rescue operation.

