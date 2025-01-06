Hyderabad: Software Couple Found Dead in Ameenpur

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday night at Sriram Hills Colony in Ameenpur Municipality, where a software couple was found hanging in their home. The deceased, identified as Sandeep (36) and Keerthi (30), were both employed in different multinational corporations. The couple, originally from Warangal, leaves behind two young children, both under the age of five.

Local authorities responded swiftly to the scene after receiving reports of the incident. The police have initiated an investigation into the cause of death, with early indications suggesting the possibility of suicide. Investigators are exploring all potential factors, including personal and professional pressures, that may have led to this tragic outcome.

Friends and colleagues have expressed shock and sorrow over the couple's untimely demise. Sandeep and Keerthi were known for their dedication as professionals and loving parents. The tragedy highlights the mounting pressures on working professionals, particularly in the high-stress software industry.

The community is offering support to the children and family members during this difficult time, as investigations continue to uncover the circumstances behind the couple's death.