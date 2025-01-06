BPSC protests: AIMIM supports Prashant Kishor, slams Bihar govt

Patna, Jan 6 (IANS) The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has extended its support to the Jan Suraaj Party President Prashant Kishor and the demands of students protesting against alleged irregularities in the 70th BPSC Preliminary examination.

Addressing the media in Bihar's Kishanganj, State Party President, Akhtarul Iman, condemned the action taken against Prashant Kishor and his supporters during the hunger strike at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

"We want the 70th BPSC examination to be cancelled. Everyone has the right to protest democratically. If the police stop them (protesting BPSC candidates) from fasting, it is not right," Iman said.

Iman affirmed AIMIM's solidarity with students' demands and criticised the Bihar government's handling of the protests.

He expressed outrage over reports of police misconduct, including the alleged slapping of Prashant Kishor during his arrest.

"If the slapping incident is true, as seen in the picture, then this slap is not given to Prashant Kishor but to democracy," Iman said.

He called for accountability and immediate action against those responsible.

Iman accused the Bihar government of adopting authoritarian measures to suppress dissent.

He pointed to allegations against the BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai and emphasised the need for transparency.

"Is this government washed with Ganga water? Many allegations have been levelled against the BPSC Chairman himself, and the government is adopting a repressive policy," he said.

AIMIM reiterated its demand for the 70th BPSC Preliminary examination to be re-conducted, aligning itself with the grievances of protesting students.

"We stand with the demands of BPSC candidates. Irregularities took place in the exam, and we want justice for the students," Iman added.

AIMIM's support highlights the growing political momentum around the students' movement in Bihar, adding pressure on the Nitish Kumar government to address allegations of irregularities in the BPSC exam.

With multiple parties and leaders like Prashant Kishor championing the cause, the issue is rapidly becoming a focal point in Bihar's political discourse.

