Hyderabad is Safe or Not?: Earthquake

Hyderabad experienced mild tremors on Wednesday morning, causing concern and sparking discussions across the city. The seismic activity, rare for this region, occurred at around 7:25 AM, with residents in areas like Medchal, Tarnaka, LB Nagar, and Rajendranagar reporting brief vibrations lasting 2 to 5 seconds. Many locals rushed out of their homes in fear, with CCTV footage capturing the moment in several colonies.

Experts attribute Hyderabad's resilience to its geological stability. The city, located in Seismic Zone-2, is considered one of the least earthquake-prone regions in India. Its location on the Deccan Plateau, with an elevation of 542 meters above sea level, further reduces the risk. Scientists have reassured the public that the likelihood of significant earthquakes is minimal.

Also read: Telangana Records 1.58 Lakh HIV Cases: Ranga Reddy Tops the List

Hyderabad’s unique geology, marked by some of the world's oldest and strongest rocks formed 2,500 million years ago, adds to its safety. Even with the epicenter located near Medaram at a depth of 40 kilometers, the impact on Hyderabad was minimal, with areas like Banjara Hills experiencing only mild vibrations, while lower-altitude regions like Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, and the Old City remained largely unaffected.

Despite the brief tremors, the incident caused momentary panic. In LB Nagar’s Suryodaya Colony, residents reported noticeable shaking of furniture and objects in their homes. A clinic owner in Hayatnagar described his chair swaying for a few seconds, prompting him to step outside. Similar reports emerged from Tarnaka and Rajendranagar, where locals felt slight ground movement.

While officials have yet to issue a formal statement, scientists urge residents to remain calm and assured. Hyderabad’s geological features and Zone-2 classification make it one of the safest urban areas in terms of earthquake risk. The recent tremors are a reminder of nature’s unpredictability but do not pose any serious threat to the city.

Also read: Another earthquake in Telugu states in a few weeks: NGRI Scientist!