Hyderabad New Year Rules: Police Announce Tough Guidelines for 2025

Hyderabad: As New Year’s Eve approaches, Hyderabad police have rolled out comprehensive guidelines to ensure safe and well-regulated celebrations across the city. Event organizers have been directed to comply with these rules, with authorities warning of strict action against any violations. A prominent requirement is the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras at all event venues to enhance security and surveillance.

Officials have made it clear that lewd or inappropriate dance performances will not be allowed during the festivities. To address noise pollution concerns, the use of loudspeakers in outdoor areas will be strictly prohibited after 10 PM, in accordance with existing regulations.

Bars and pubs have been instructed to enforce age restrictions, barring entry to minors. Additionally, stringent measures are in place to curb drug-related activities. The police have announced that those found consuming or distributing narcotics will face severe legal consequences. Ensuring road safety is another key focus, with a robust crackdown on drunk driving. Offenders will be subject to hefty fines of ₹10,000 and could face imprisonment for up to six months.

Authorities are urging the public to celebrate responsibly, promoting a safe and family-friendly atmosphere throughout the city. These measures aim to uphold public safety, maintain order, and create a secure environment for all residents and visitors during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

