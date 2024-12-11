Allu Arjun Moves High Court: Sandhya Theater Stampede Incident

December 11, Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun has approached the High Court seeking the dismissal of the case filed against him in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theater. The incident occurred during the premiere of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2 on the 4th of December evening while Pushpa 2 released on December 5 worldwide.

The stampede at Sandhya Theater led to the unfortunate death of a woman named Saritha. Following the incident, the Chikkadpally police registered a case, and Allu Arjun was named as one of the accused in the matter.

In his petition, the actor has requested the court to quash the charges filed against him, asserting that he should not be held responsible for the unfortunate event. The case has drawn significant media attention, and Allu Arjun's legal team is now seeking relief from the High Court.

The tragic incident at the theater on the day of Pushpa 2's release has raised concerns about crowd management and safety during film screenings, especially for high-profile releases. The case continues to unfold as the authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede.