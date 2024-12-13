Ayurveda manufacturing sector sees 8-fold growth in last 10 years: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Ayurveda manufacturing sector has seen an 8-fold growth in the last 10 years, said Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

He said this at the 10th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC 2024) and the Arogya Expo. The central theme for the WAC2024 is, "Digital Health: An Ayurveda Perspective," and it aims to delve into the transformative potential of modern technologies in advancing Ayurveda.

“Thousands of minds are gathered here to discuss digital health,” said Jadhav, Union Minister of State, Independent Charge, Ministry of Ayush, in his address.

He added that the event marks “a pivotal juncture where various streams of ideologies, cultures, and innovations converge”.

The Union Ayush Minister also mentioned that nationwide “Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan” launched on the occasion of the 9th Ayurveda day on October 29.

“This initiative to evaluate the Prakriti of over 1 crore individuals based on Ayurveda principles represents a significant milestone,” Jadhav said while requesting everyone to actively participate in the campaign.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush­­­­ informed that we have tech-enabled solutions now with Ayush Grid, it revolutionises healthcare with innovations, enhancing effectiveness, safety, and affordability.

“More than 1.3 billion dollar investment is in the pipeline from global partners,” he added.

The biennial event is organised by the World Ayurveda Foundation (WAF), an initiative of Vijnana Bharati. This year's edition of this landmark event is set to unite Ayurveda practitioners, researchers, and enthusiasts from around the globe.

More than 5,500 Indian delegates and over 350 delegates from 54 countries have registered to participate in the 4-day event. The event will also include in-depth discussions and knowledge sharing on leveraging cutting-edge digital tools and innovations to enhance healthcare delivery, redefine research, and integrate Ayurveda into the rapidly evolving global health landscape.

