August 20: Schools are closed in Rangareddy!

Due to the ongoing rains in the Rangareddy district's GHMC limits, the district administration has decided to cancel Tuesday's school.

In addition to ensuring that their schools are connected, the principals of the schools in the remaining rural regions of the RR district have been requested to evaluate the building's state and, if needed, proclaim a holiday.

However, the schools in Hyderabad were not declared holidays. The DEO of Hyderabad, Rohini, said We have not declared a holiday for schools in Hyderabad." The school education department has apparently instructed the district administration to announce the holiday in accordance with the current local circumstances.