Red alert: Heavy rains in Hyderabad for four days!

Hyderabad has been issued a red alert warning about torrential rains. The government has advised the public to stay indoors and come out only if necessary. After a few months, Hyderabad city received another alert. The town's colonies are waterlogged and flooded, making everyday life impossible.

GHMC staff are on alert to clear the streets of standing water and prevent danger. Early this morning, the twin cities experienced heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. The weather department has warned that this situation will continue for four days.

Due to the floods, a man named Anil died after getting trapped in the floodwaters in Ram Nagar. He was swept away while riding a bicycle from Parsi Gutta, and his body was found in Ram Nagar. This tragic incident has caused fear among the public, making them reluctant to step outside.

According to reports, the heavy rainfall has persisted for four days, so everyone is advised to stay at home or in safe places to avoid danger. Schools in Hyderabad city are operating as usual without any break, despite parents' requests for a holiday.

