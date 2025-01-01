Focus on approving 10 lakh pending houses in January: Union Minister

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The government this month will focus on approving 10 lakh pending houses against the target allocated earlier in the financial year 2024-25 and the first installment will also be released to the beneficiaries, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said on Wednesday.

By properly implementing all the schemes being run under the Rural Development Ministry on time, poverty-free villages will be created in the country, said the Union Minister.

"In future, targets will be set on a monthly basis for the work of the ministry and efforts will continue to achieve those targets," he said while reviewing various works of his ministry on the occasion of New Year in the national capital.

This effort will play a major role in realising the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a poverty-free India.

Along with this, while reviewing the works of MNREGA, PMGSY, PM-Awas, NRLM, DAY-NRLM, NSAP, Disha etc., Chouhan told the department officials that everyone will have to work to achieve the set target within the next one month.

He said that once the target is set, the path to achieving it becomes easy.

The Rural Development Ministry is doing a good job in achieving various targets and “we will work hard to achieve the set targets,” said the minister.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin has been extended for the next five years, under which the target is to build 2 crore additional houses for the financial year 2024-29.

Some major changes have also been made in the eligibility rules in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, so that additional eligible families can be given the benefit of this scheme and the target of housing for all can be achieved.

There has been a continuous increase in the year-wise budget in the housing scheme and the highest budget of Rs 54,500 crore has been allocated for the financial year 2024-25.

As against the target of 42 lakh units under the housing scheme, 31.65 lakh houses have been sanctioned and 4.19 lakh houses have been completed from June to December 2024, which includes 71,000 houses under PM Janman scheme.

