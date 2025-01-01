11 hardcore Maoists surrender in presence of Fadnavis in Maha's Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Jan 1 (IANS) Eleven Maoists including a hardcore leader, on Wednesday surrendered in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who spent the first day of the New Year in Gadchiroli district on Wednesday.

Out of these, eight are women and three are men. Of them, two are also couples. These 11 people were carrying rewards of more than Rs 1 crore in Maharashtra. The Chhattisgarh government had also announced a reward for them.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, among 11 Maoists was Tarakka, the head of the Dandakaranya Zonal Committee and Bhupati's wife. She has been in the Naxalite movement for 34 years. There are three division committee members, one deputy commander, and two area committee members. All of them were given financial assistance of Rs 86 lakh to live their lives in the future.

Five Maoists were killed during the election code of conduct period. In the year 2024, 24 Maoists were killed and 18 Maoists were arrested. In the last 6 months, 27 hardcore Maoists have come into the mainstream.

“North Gadchiroli has been freed from Maoism, and soon South Gadchiroli will also be free. In the last 4 years, not a single youth or girl has joined Maoism, this is a great achievement. 11 villages have banned Naxalites. The soldiers of C-60 have earned the trust of the people. Now no one is ready to join the anti-constitutional movement, this is a matter of joy. The people have now understood that if justice is to be achieved, it can only be achieved through the Indian Constitution, it cannot be achieved through Maoist ideology,” said Fadnavis who further added that Gadchiroli will get the status of Steel City in the coming period.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are providing invaluable support in this campaign. Now, the fight against Maoism has no state borders. Maharashtra has also taken action beyond its borders,” said Fadnavis who assured that the surrendered Maoists will be fully rehabilitated.

Further, the chief minister inaugurated a bus service from Aheri to Gardewada and also travelled in that bus.

He inaugurated various initiatives by Lloyds Metals at Konsari. These include the DII plant at Konsari (investment of Rs 400 crore, 700 jobs), pellet plant and slurry pipeline (investment of Rs 3000 crore, 1000 jobs), iron ore grinding plant at Hedri, Etapalli (investment of Rs 2700 crore, 1500 jobs), Vanya Garment Unit (investment of Rs 20 crore, 600 jobs).

CM Fadnavis also inaugurated Lloyds Kali Ammal Hospital and Lloyds Raj Vidyaniketan CBSE School. Around 1200 students will get education here. Residences for police, gymkhana, and kindergarten were also inaugurated. Lloyds also took the initiative of providing shares worth Rs 1000 crore to workers and former Maoists thereby giving them ownership in a way. These shares were presented by the Chief Minister.

These initiatives will generate an investment of Rs 6200 crore with the creation of over 4000 jobs.

Fadnavis also launched a green mining project in Gadchiroli. “This will protect the mines and the slurry pipeline for iron ore will save fuel, reduce carbon emissions, and reduce road accidents. The experiment of green mining is being implemented for the first time in Gadchiroli. Gondwana University will sign an agreement with an Australian university, through which all courses related to mining will be started. This will provide employment to the youth of Gadchiroli, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also informed on this occasion,” said the chief minister’s office.

Fadnavis inaugurated the Gatta-Gardewada-Wangeturi road as well as the Tadguda Bridge. He interacted with the jawans and villagers at Pengunda. This area is considered extremely remote.

