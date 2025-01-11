February 5 is the day of Delhi’s freedom from ‘AAP’das, thunders Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Union Minister Amit Shah met the head of slum clusters on Saturday, in a mega outreach to the slum dwellers ahead of Delhi Assembly elections and launched a tirade at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of metamorphosing into ‘AAP’da for Delhiites in the past 10 years.

Amit Shah, referring to PM Modi’s recent ‘AAP’da’ jab at the city’s AAP dispensation, told the crowd that the polling day (February 5) was a day when they can get rid of ‘AAP’das’ from their lives.

“I have come here today to tell you that you can become the liberator of Delhi. You can free Delhi from many ‘Aapdas’ (disasters). Remember my words -- 5 February is the day of Delhi's freedom from ‘AAP’da,” said Amit Shah, eliciting strong cheers from the audience.

Further, addressing the heads of slum clusters, the Home Minister said that the AAP and its top leaders have 'deceived and duped’ the city residents with its false promises for 10 years and sunk the city with its poor and corrupt governance.

“Today, I am telling the AAP party members that you have become AAPda of Delhi, you have become AAPda for the people of Delhi. Not only this, Kejriwal has become AAPda for the AAP party as well,” he said in a direct attack.

He said that AAP rode to power, capitalising on the anti-corruption crusade by a saintly figure like Anna Hazare but went to break all records of corruption during its 10 years of governance.

Drawing a comparison between the AAP and BJP manifesto, he said that their poll promises are a bunch of lies while party’s Sankalp Patra is about the resolve that sees the light of day.

“We promise what we do and we do what we promise,” he said.

“AAP has been a disaster for Delhi in past 10 years. While the country reached new heights, the capital sunk deeper into a hole. If you open the tap, there is dirty water, if you open the window, there is foul smell, if you go out, there is a broken road and if you celebrate Chhath, you cannot take a bath. This government has turned the city into a hell,” Amit Shah remarked.

Amit Shah’s public address, the first after announcement of election dates, has given a fresh fillip to BJP’s poll pitch and infused fresh vigour in party ranks.

Notably, the Home Minister’s outreach to the slum clusters via Slum Dialogue Conference in Delhi’s JLM stadium marked a new and unique campaign as the political parties deploy innovative means in the run-up to 2025 Assembly elections, to woo and lure the electorate.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.