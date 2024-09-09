Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her major heartbreaks in past

Talented actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in a steady relationship with Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, whose Netflix web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is in the for all wrong reasons.

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia appeared on the ‘Finding Out’ podcast with Raj Shamani where she spoke about various things including personal relationships. Speaking about incompatible relationships, the Aranmanai 4 actress said you should perceive this as a red flag if your partner is trying to change your personality or controlling you.

The actress also insisted on truthfulness between the partners as dishonesty even if it’s in trivial matters may give birth to doubt which will have a long lasting effect on a relationship. Giving advice on the importance of maintaining a steady relationship, the actress said one should listen to the partner during a discussion.

Tamannaah, who is dating Vijay Varma, also opened up about her previous relationships. She said she was a giver in a relationship without realising if her partner could take it which she described as a form of toxic positivity. She added one should balance the elements of give and take in a relationship.

The Bollywood actress also revealed that she went through two ‘heartbeaks’ in the past. She said she fell in love in her teenage years and the relationships did not last long. Tamannaah added that the second breakup was due to the constant lying of the partner. These heartbreaks have shaped my personal growth, she signed off.

