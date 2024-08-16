Watch Nikhil's Epic Reaction: National Award for Karthikeya 2

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha scored Pan India success with Karthikeya 2. Watch his epic reaction after his devotional thriller bagged the coveted National Film Award. The 70th National Film Awards have been announced today. Karthikeya 2 has been adjudged as the Best Telugu Regional Language film.

KGF 2 has bagged Best Kannada Regional Language film. Rishab Shetty is announced as Best Actor for his performance in Kantara.

Also Read: 70th National Film Awards: Full List of Winners;

Also Read: Karthikeya 2 Bags National Film Award: Best Telugu Regional Movie