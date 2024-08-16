70th National Film Awards: Full List of Winners; Kantara and Karthikeya 2 Win National Awards

70th National Film Awards have been announced today (August 16, 2024). A jury of 11 members reviewed nominations from over 300 films released in approximately 28 languages across the country in 2022 to determine these awards. The awards were given to films that were censored by December 31, 2022.

Films in Indian languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and Odia emerged as winners of these awards.

The Best Telugu Film award went to Karthikeya 2, while KGF-2 won the Best Kannada Film award, and Gulmohar was recognized as the Best Hindi Film.

National Award Winners:

Best Actor: Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best Actress: Nithya Menen (Thiruchitrambalam), Mansi Parekh (Kutch Express)

Best Regional Films:

Best Telugu Film: Karthikeya 2

Best Kannada Film: KGF-2

Best Tamil Film: Ponniyin Selvan - 1

Best Hindi Film: Gulmohar

Best Malayalam Film: Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009

Best Bengali Film: Kaberi Antardhan

Best Marathi Film: Waaltu

Best Odia Film: Daman

Also Read: Karthikeya 2 Bags National Film Award: Best Telugu Regional Movie

Also Read: 70th National Film Awards: South Indian actors in the race!