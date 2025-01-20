Identity Telugu Trailer Launched: Watch Video; Release in Theatres on January 24

Written & Directed by Akhil Paul, Anas Khan starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha playing the lead roles, Vinay Roy, Mandira Bedi and others playing key roles is produced by Raju Malliyath & Roy CJ, Identity has come to the audience. Released in Malayalam, the film collected more than 50 crores in two weeks and became the first hit film of 2025. Jakes Bejoy composed the music for the film and Akhil George did the cinematography. Chaman Chacko edited the film. Now, the most popular Telugu audience movie is being presented by Movie Max Srinivas Mamidala and Sri Vedakshara Movies Chintapalli Rama Rao. The film will be released in Telugu states. It will be released in Telugu on the 24th of this month. However, today the Telugu trailer of the film was launched in Hyderabad in the presence of the film unit.

On this occasion, Mamidala Srinivas said... "Thank you to everyone who came to the Identity trailer lunch. We brought this film with the intention of bringing it to the Telugu audience. This film was released in Malayalam on January 2nd and has already collected more than 40 crores. Due to the presence of films here during Sankranthi, we could not release it at the same time. That is why we are releasing it on the 24th of this month. The action content of our Telugu son in this film will be very good. Since this film has already been well received by the audience in Malayalam, there are many expectations that this film will be the same in Telugu as well. Due to unknown reasons, hero Tovino Thomas and heroine Trisha could not come to this event. It is understood that the directors have made this film very carefully. I wish this film a great success. It is very happy that the directors are coming to this event," he said.

Chintapalli Rama Rao said... "I would like to thank all the media, friends and close people who attended this event. Identity movie has achieved great success with sensational collections in this new year. We are jointly releasing this movie in Telugu with Mamidala Srinivasa Rao. Although it is a Malayalam movie, the actors and those who worked on this movie are well-known in Telugu. We hope that the directors will get good recognition in Telugu through this movie. The movie will be released to Telugu audiences on January 24th. I hope that this action thriller movie will definitely entertain the audience."

Akhil Paul said... "First of all, I thank all the media. I thank everyone who supported this film to come to the Telugu audience. The film's hero, Tovino Thomas, has been traveling with me for about two to three years since the film's inception. He also stood for this film along with the film's producers. The budget of this film was a little higher compared to the budget of a Malayalam film. Many famous actors and technical staff came forward to work on this film. We wanted to show this film to the nation at the time of the film's inception. That is why we worked very carefully for this film from the beginning. We took great care from the script to the action scenes. I feel very proud to bring this film to the Telugu audience. I think it will be a big success everywhere like it was achieved in Kerala. The trailer was so powerful. This film is also going to be that powerful," he said.

Actor Vinay Roy said... "Hello everyone. First of all, I thank all the media who supported me by watching the trailer here. Thank you to Rama Rao garu and Srinivasa Rao garu. Just as Prashanth Varma made me memorable to the audience in Telugu, Akhil has made me recognized at that level in Malayalam as well. I have never heard such a story in my 18-year career. This film has action, suspense, and a good story line. I think the Telugu people will like this film a lot. I think the Telugu producers will do good business with this film. The film will be released to the audience on January 24th," he concluded.