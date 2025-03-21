L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal Sets Rs.15 Crores Unprecedented Pre-Sales Record in Malayalam Cinema

If there's a commercial film that South Indian audiences are waiting for this week, it's Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. A sequel to the 2018 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, this Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is gearing up to set the cash registers ringing at the box office on the 27th of March. The trailer that was released a few days ago raised audiences' expectations to a whole new level.

Prithviraj, who recently confirmed that L2: Empuraan is the follow-up to Lucifer and not a sequel, is also planning to make Lucifer-3 as well to complete the story. For the team to envision that dream, it's highly essential for L2: Empuraan to become a smash hit at the box office.

The Empuraan team is leaving no stone unturned as they are going for the kill when it comes to promotions. Mohanlal is participating in every promotional event to give this movie the highest opening possible. Its future, however, relies on word of mouth.

Coming to advance sales, L2: Empuraan has already shattered existing box-office records. The overseas bookings that opened recently show unprecedented numbers. It won't be a surprise if L2 goes on to become the biggest opener ever in the Malayalam film industry worldwide.

According to the latest reports, Empuraan has clocked a whopping $1.68 million in overseas pre-sales, thus beating the previous best of Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea's $1.66 million record. The movie has already amassed around Rs. 15 crores in pre-sales already.

From the early trends, it looks like the movie is not going to stop anytime soon, as audiences worldwide will flock to the theaters to witness Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally in L2: Empuraan. Movie screens across South India will erupt in celebration of the legendary actor.