Mahesh Babu’s Athadu Creates a World Record with 1500+ Telecasts on TV

Mahesh Babu, one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, has delivered several blockbusters such as Okkadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, and Maharshi. His charismatic presence and exceptional acting skills have earned him a massive fan following. Among his many films, Athadu, released in 2005, has set an unparalleled world record over the years.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Athadu featured Mahesh Babu as a contract killer, with Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead. While the film had a moderate box office performance during its initial release, it later gained cult status. According to a report by Siasat.com, Athadu has been telecast over 1500 times on Star Maa, setting a new global record for any Telugu film. The movie's gripping narrative, action-packed sequences, and powerful dialogues continue to captivate audiences, making it a timeless favorite.

Beyond television, Athadu has also maintained its popularity on OTT platforms, reinforcing its legacy as a fan-favorite. Mahesh Babu’s remarkable performance in the film earned him his second Nandi Award for Best Actor. Upon release, the movie grossed around Rs 22 crore at the box office. It was widely praised for its well-structured screenplay, action-driven storytelling, and minimal yet impactful dialogues. Director Trivikram Srinivas was also honored with a Filmfare Award South for Best Director – Telugu and a Nandi Award for Best Dialogue Writer.

With the rise of OTT platforms, several previously underrated films are gaining renewed appreciation. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, released in 2024, faced a similar fate. Despite being made on a grand budget of Rs 150 crore, the film managed to collect only Rs 126 crore in the domestic market, as per Sacnilk. However, following its digital release, Guntur Kaaram received positive responses from audiences, further proving the power of streaming platforms.

Looking ahead, Mahesh Babu is currently working on an ambitious project with renowned filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. This high-budget Amazon adventure film is being produced with an estimated budget of Rs 1000 crore. According to the makers, the movie is set to release in 2027, and fans eagerly await its arrival on the big screen.

