Watch Ghaati Glimpse: Anushka Shetty Kills It

Coinciding with Anushka Shetty's birthday today, the makers of Ghaati have unveiled the film's glimpse.

Anushka Shetty has teamed up once again with creative director Krish Jagarlamudi for an exciting new project titled Ghaati. The film marks the second collaboration between Anushka and director Krish Jagarlamudi, following the success of the blockbuster Vedam. This is the fourth movie for Anushka under the UV Creations banner.

To celebrate Anushka's birthday, the makers unveiled the glimpse and first look poster, which reveals a stunningly fierce and ruthless avatar of the actress. In the glimpse, Anushka is seen with blood dripping from her head and hands, while a serious expression complements her bold look, complete with a bindi on her forehead and smoking a Banga. Her teary eyes and the two nose rings further amplify the intensity of her character, sparking curiosity about her role in the film.

The teaser starts off with tribal people hiking up taking all their belongings, and then, we see few people in cars climbing up the ghat roads. As the score builds towards a stunning reveal, we see Anushka walking with a sickle towards a stationary city bus, with tribal tattoos all over her body. It looks like she planned to stop it at the place. She enters into the bus, and we are revealed a fierce Anushka chopping off a person's neck and looking at herself in the mirror.

After chopping off his neck, we see her walking with the blood spilling head and then smoking pot. These visuals while showcasing her effortless massy screen presence, also indicate the raw, gritty, and violent take on vengeance from the director. Each frame from the teaser is so meticulously craft that we cannot take our eyes away from it, even for a second. The jarring background score adds to the intrigue created by the setting.

Anushka once again proved her versatility as she can carry any role, but this kind of ferocious action oriented scenes only suit her. Such a massy depiction of a terrifying act looks plausible and suitable to her due to her stunning performance and unparallaled screen presence.



Every element in the first look poster, from the blood splatters to the raw, primal expression, suggests that Ghaati will be a film that doesn’t shy away from the brutal reality of its protagonist's life. It’s clear that the story will delve deep into the murky, dangerous world she inhabits, a place where survival requires not just resilience but a certain ruthless edge. The poster sets the tone for a journey that’s bound to be emotionally charged, intense, and perhaps even tragic.

With the tagline Victim, Criminal, Legend, Ghaati promises to be more than a typical narrative; it’s poised to be an exploration of humanity, survival, and redemption. With Krish’s direction and this intense visual setting the stage, audiences can expect a gripping, visceral experience. This isn’t just a story about right or wrong, but about the grey areas in between, where real legends are born.

Ghaati is being presented as a gripping action thriller, with Krish presenting Anushka in what appears to be a high-octane, action-packed performance. The film is currently in its final stages of production.

The film Ghaati has a well-known technical team taking care of different departments. While Manojh Reddy Katasani handles the cinematography, Nagavelli Vidya Sagar scores the music. Thota Tharrani is the art director for the movie, whereas Chanakya Reddy Toorupu is the editor. Chintakindi Srinivas Rao provided the story, while Sai Madhav Burra penned the dialogues.

Being mounted prestigiously on a grand scale with a high budget and top-notch technical standards, Ghaati is presently in the last phase of production. This Pan India movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Watch Ghaati glimpse here