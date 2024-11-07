Pushpa 2 Record in USA Advance Bookings: To Reach $500K in US Pre-Sales
Pushpa 2 becomes the fastest Indian film to reach $500,000 in US pre-sales
Allu Arjun's popularity soars globally
Sukumar's direction expected to deliver another blockbuster
December 5 release date
Pushpa 2 Creates History: Fastest Indian Film to Reach $500K in US Pre-Sales
Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2, is breaking records even before its release. The movie has achieved the impressive milestone of crossing $500,000 in pre-sales in the United States.
With 28 days to go before its release on December 5, Pushpa 2 has already created a frenzy among fans. The film's pre-sales have reached unprecedented heights, solidifying its position as one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year.
Reports indicate that the pre-sales for Pushpa 2's US premieres have surpassed all expectations, with a significant number of shows already sold out. This feat underscores the immense popularity of Allu Arjun and the film's director, Sukumar.
Pushpa 2's achievement marks a new milestone for Indian cinema, demonstrating the growing global appeal of Telugu films. As the countdown begins, fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release, expecting it to shatter box office records.
