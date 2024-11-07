5 Blockbusters to Stream on Netflix Now

5 New South Movies to Binge on Netflix

Netflix has recently added some exciting new releases from the South to its lineup. Here are five highly anticipated films that you shouldn't miss.

1. Devara: Part 1 (Telugu)

Starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, Devara: Part 1 is a gripping tale of redemption and revenge. Directed by Koratala Siva, this action-packed film follows a coastal village chieftain's transformation from a smuggler to a ghost seeking justice.

2. The Greatest Of All Time (Tamil)

Thalapathy Vijay shines in this emotional drama about a former anti-terrorist squad leader seeking redemption. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT explores themes of loss, revenge, and personal growth.

Also read: OTT Releases: Nov 8 to Nov 18 - Devara, Citadel, Vettaiyan, Janaka Ayithe Ganaka

3. Mathu Vadalara 2 (Telugu)

The sequel to the 2019 hit, Mathu Vadalara 2 promises more laughter and excitement. Sri Simha Koduri and Satya reprise their roles as special agents embroiled in a new case, leading to hilarious consequences.

4. Meiyazhagan (Tamil)

Karthi and Arvind Swamy star in this heartwarming tale of self-discovery. Directed by C Premkumar, Meiyazhagan follows Arulmozhi's journey back to his hometown and his encounters with a mysterious cousin.

5. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (Telugu)

Nani and SJ Suryah deliver powerhouse performances in this action-packed drama. Directed by Vivek Athreya, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram explores themes of anger management and redemption.

Also read: Watch Ghaati Glimpse: Anushka Shetty Kills It

Catch these South Indian blockbusters on Netflix:

- Devara: Part 1 (Telugu) - November 8, 2024

- The Greatest Of All Time (Tamil)

- Mathu Vadalara 2 (Telugu)

- Meiyazhagan (Tamil)

- Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (Telugu)

Also read: Pushpa 2 Record in USA Advance Bookings: To Reach $500K in US Pre-Sales