Roadside bomb, mortar kills police officers and children in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 7 (IANS) A roadside bomb, that exploded near a vehicle of security forces, killed at least four officers on the spot and injured several others in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan, Pakistani security agencies said on Thursday.

In another incident, two school children lost their lives after a mortar fired by insurgents landed near a road in the Tirah valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been targeting Pakistani security forces and law enforcement agencies in the region though no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, so far.

The TTP, it is believed, got a new lease of life after the return of the Taliban regime in neighbouring Afghanistan. The group's top commanders have been released from Afghanistan jails, allowing it to reorganise and regroup along the bordering areas with Pakistan while carrying out attacks on the Pakistani security agencies.

Pakistani armed forces have launched a counter offensive in the region based on Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) targetting militant hideouts in South Waziristan along with other former tribal regions, killing dozens of militants.

However, it seems that the strength of militants continues to grow as they are frequently attacking forces in the area.

While the Afghan Taliban has advised initiation of peace talks, Islamabad has ruled out any possibility of it, instead urging Kabul to stop facilitating and providing safe operating areas to the TTP and its affiliate groups which are operating against the Pakistani state and its armed forces.

Militants have also carried out attacks on Chinese nationals in the past who are working on projects related to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Beijing has raised serious concerns over the continued attacks on its citizens, calling on Pakistan to take immediate and concrete measures to ensure security and safety of its nationals working in the country.

