Deve Gowda's campaign for grandson Nikhil in Channapatna enters day 3

Ramanagara, Nov 7 (IANS) Former Prime Minister and JD-S leader H. D. Deve Gowda on Thursday campaigned for his grandson and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna for the third consecutive day and sought votes for him.

Deve Gowda exuded confidence that his grandson would win the Channapatna by-election in Karnataka.

Addressing people at the campaign rally, Deve Gowda said: "I am the son of a farmer. I understand farmers' hardships. People say I am here only to help my grandson win. But I say that, with your blessings, I hope to live a few more years to continue fighting against this government."

He continued, "I usually refrain from speaking against this government, but now I must. Go to Kanakapura, (native of Dy CM D. K. Shivakumar), and see for yourselves how they (Shivakumar and his brother D. K. Suresh) have looted others' land."

The JD-S leader said, "I will return here for another election. This government is bleeding you dry. It must be uprooted."

"I don't claim to have created this constituency. But I am here to extend my support for Nikhil Kumaraswamy. I've contributed significantly to the region, including strengthening the dairy sector here," he stated.

Deve Gowda recounted, "During an event with the Amul founder, Kurien, I requested a milk federation for Karnataka. He said no, saying it was like building another Taj Mahal. Yet, we took it as a challenge and established the Milk Federation in Karnataka."

"I had launched many struggles to bring water to the region. I built the Iggalur Dam. This is the work of a farmer's son. But some people act as if they brought the water here," he said, taking a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"There will be no peace here as long as the Congress party remains in power - no stability for the poor or farmers, Deve Gowda claimed.

The Channapatna by-election was scheduled on November 13.

