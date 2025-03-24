Samantha Wasn’t the First Choice for the Special Song in Pushpa – Guess Who!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced intense trolling when she agreed to perform the special song Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise post her divorce. However, in a surprising revelation, producer Ravi Yerneni confirmed that Samantha was not the first choice for the song.

During the pre-release event of Robinhood, Ravi Yerneni disclosed that the team initially considered actress Ketika Sharma for Oo Antava even before approaching Samantha. However, things didn’t materialize back then. Now, Ketika has been brought on board for the special song Adhi Dha Surprise in Robinhood.

“I personally thank Ketika Sharma garu for doing this song. We initially wanted to rope her in for Pushpa 1 before considering Samantha. It didn’t work out then, but we finally got the opportunity to collaborate with her in this film. I appreciate her contribution to Robinhood,” shared the producer.

Interestingly, Ketika’s song has been creating waves on social media, significantly boosting the film’s buzz. Despite mixed reactions and criticism, the song has undeniably captured public attention, adding to the anticipation for the movie.

Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela and directed by Venky Kudumula, is set to release on the 28th of this month.

That said, Oo Antava seemed tailor-made for Samantha at the time, given her personal circumstances. Her electrifying screen presence and the hype she brought to Pushpa played a crucial role in the song’s massive success.