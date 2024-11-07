FIR against Mithun Chakraborty based on his reaction to anti-Hindu comments: BJP

Kolkata, Nov 7 (IANS) BJP’s Asansol-Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul claimed on Thursday that the FIR against BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is based on his reaction to anti-Hindu comments of Trinamool Congress MLA.

Agnimitra Paul added that earlier when Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir claimed that Hindus in a Muslim-dominated district of West Bengal would “be cut and thrown” in the Bhagirathi River, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chose to remain silent.

“Neither Kabir was arrested nor any FIR was filed against him. He was not even censured by his party leadership. But when Mithun Chakraborty has only reacted to some anti-Hindu comments, an FIR was promptly filed against him,” said Paul.

On Wednesday, the FIR was registered against Chakraborty based on a complaint accusing him of making provocative remarks during an organisational meeting of the BJP in Kolkata on October 27, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I am saying this in front of the Union Home Minister. I will do whatever is required for West Bengal. There are hidden meanings when I say that I will do whatever is needed. One leader is claiming that in a particular district, there are 70 per cent Muslims against 30 per cent Hindus. Remarks were also made Hindus would be cut and thrown in the Bhagirathi river,” Chakraborty said while addressing the organisational meeting targeting Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir.

He added that surprisingly the Chief Minister did not tell him anything. “A day will come when I will bury you in soil,” Chakraborty said.

Election Commission of India, at that point, had censured Kabir for his comments and slapped a show-cause notice on him. Thereafter, Kabir claimed that his comments were deliberately taken out of the context so that they appear as a threat.

