‘Paithani’ tells the story of traditional saree weaver

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) The upcoming Marathi series ‘Paithani’ follows the story of Godavari, a mother and master weaver of traditional Paithani sarees. When she approaches the end of her illustrious career due to tremors in her hands, her unwavering spirit is brought to life by her determined daughter, Kaveri. The trailer of the series was unveiled on Thursday.

It is directed by Gajendra Ahire, and stars acclaimed actress Mrinal Kulkarni as Godavari, alongside Eisha Singh as her empowered daughter, Kaveri. The show explores the themes of tradition, resilience, and the bond between mothers and daughters.

Talking about the series, Mrinal Kulkarni said, “I’m honoured to portray Godavari, a character who truly represents the responsibilities of being a mother. Despite facing many challenges, she raises a strong and empowered daughter, who in turn empowers her mother. I see parts of myself in her journey, and I believe this role will inspire many while highlighting the importance of a mother’s love. Working with such a talented team, including director Gajendra Ahire and my co-star Eisha Singh, has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for everyone to watch this heartfelt story”.

The series is a tale of love, sacrifice, and empowerment.

Gajendra Ahire said, “This show is a heartfelt tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra, embodied in the beautiful Paithani saree. Through the journey of a mother and daughter, we explore themes of love, dreams, and the challenges they face together. Naming the show ‘Paithani’ symbolises not just the artistry of weaving but also the cherished connections that bind us. It’s a proud moment for our entire team, and we hope to inspire and connect with viewers everywhere through the timeless beauty of ‘Paithani’”.

Produced by Zee Studios and Aarambh Entertainment, the show is set to premiere on November 15.

