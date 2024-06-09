Triptii Dimri becomes Ranbir Kapoor’s neighbour

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial 'Animal’ fame actress Triptii Dimri is once again in the news for a wonderful reason. The actress has bought a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai's posh Bandra locality.

The property is located closer to the bungalows of Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Rekha and several other celebrities. Interestingly, Triptii’s Animal co-actor Ranbir Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt also reside in the same neighbourhood.

As per reports, the actress bought this bungalow for Rs 14 crore earlier this month. The property is a G+2 storey structure on a 2,226 square feet area and is located in the Bandra West area near Carter Road.

Triptii shot to fame with her impressive performance in Hindi movie ‘Animal; where she worked alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. She played the love interest of Ranbir in the movie. Following her stellar performance, she instantly became the ‘national crush of India’.

On the work front, she will be next seen in upcoming projects like Bad Newz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Dhadak 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

