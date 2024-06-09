Samantha undergoes Red light therapy

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been documenting her experiences with the treatment of Myositis, an autoimmune condition. She was first diagnosed with this medical condition in 2022, since then she’s been taking frequent breaks from acting. In the process, she’s become a strong advocate of physical well-being and mental health.

Kushi actress is going on vacations and trying various treatments and therapies as part of holistic wellness programs and recovery process. She has also tried alternative treatments like infrared sauna therapy.

Currently, the actress is undergoing ‘red light therapy’. This therapy helps in alleviating skin and muscle tissue. She shared a video about her red-light therapy session with the fans on her social media. In the video, Samantha can be seen enjoying the therapy session.

“Redlight therapy date,” she captioned her post. In another post, the actress lauded the efforts of Dr Priti Shukla for researching new topics to address her ‘complicated condition’.

