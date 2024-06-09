Ahead of Kalki 2898 AD trailer release, the makers of Prabhas film have unveiled a new poster of Deepika Padukone. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “The hope begins with her. Kalki 2898 AD trailer out tomorrow.”

The actress also shared the poster of her futuristic movie with the same caption on her Instagram account.

In the poster of her upcoming sci-fi movie, Deepika’s character is shown with an intense expression. Deepika’s husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was one of the first persons who commented on her post. “BOOM (fire emoji) stunner!,” Ranveer wrote his his comment.

Earlier, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan unveiled his intense Ashwatthama look from the upcoming science fiction action film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Taking to social media, Big B shared his character poster from the film, wherein we can see him with white long hair and a beard look. He has wrapped around a brown cloth on his upper half and is wearing matching loose pyjamas. His hands are covered with bandages.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin, and produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, alongside Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film is set to release on June 27.

