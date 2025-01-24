Toxic: Kareena Kapoor Exits, Nayanthara Steps Into Yash’s Upcoming Movie

The casting of "KGF" star Yash’s highly anticipated new film, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has been making headlines with its exciting updates.

Initially, Nayanthara was considered for a pivotal role in the film. However, the makers later approached Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena reportedly declined the offer due to remuneration concerns and other factors.

Following this, reports suggested that Kiara Advani had been roped in for the film. It has now been officially confirmed that Kiara is playing Yash's love interest in the movie. The duo is currently filming a song sequence in Goa, adding to the buzz surrounding their on-screen chemistry.

Interestingly, Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi, who has a minor but significant role in Toxic, revealed an exciting update. He confirmed that Nayanthara is also part of the cast. Oberoi mentioned he will share screen space with both Nayanthara and Yash, further heightening fans’ anticipation.

According to the latest developments, Nayanthara has taken on a role that was originally intended for Kareena Kapoor. With a stellar cast and Geetu Mohandas’s directorial vision, Toxic is shaping up to be one of the most-awaited films of the year.

