Mahesh Babu’s Kurchi Madathapetti Becomes India’s Top Song of 2024

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas joined hands for the much-anticipated film Guntur Kaaram, which hit theaters during Sankranthi 2024 amid sky-high expectations. Despite the hype, the film failed to impress at the box office, leaving fans and critics disappointed. However, the movie’s music album turned out to be a massive hit, and one song in particular, Kurchi Madathapetti, has become a global sensation.

The chartbuster track has now achieved an incredible milestone by surpassing 550 million views on YouTube. Recognized by YouTube Music as India’s official top song of 2024, this viral hit continues to dominate playlists worldwide, cementing its place in pop culture.

Interestingly, the journey of Kurchi Madathapetti wasn’t smooth in the beginning. Upon its release, the song faced heavy criticism. Many listeners trolled music director Thaman for the composition and slammed director Trivikram for incorporating a controversial cuss phrase as the song’s hook line. Yet, over time, the energetic beats, vibrant choreography, and undeniable repeat value of the track won over audiences.

What started as the most trolled song of the year turned into a global phenomenon. The craze for Kurchi Madathapetti transcended borders, inspiring performances across different countries and platforms. Its meteoric rise highlights how perception can change with time, and now the song stands as a testament to the unpredictable nature of viral hits.

From backlash to breaking records, Kurchi Madathapetti has truly made history and continues to resonate with music lovers worldwide.