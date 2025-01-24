Amol Parashar on Mithila Palkar: Always wanted to collaborate on a romantic film

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar, who is starring alongside Milthila Palkar in ‘Sweet Dreams’, has heaped praise on the actress and said that the two always wanted to collaborate on a romantic film.

Amol said: “Working with Mithila has been an incredible experience. She’s not just a fantastic co-actor but also someone who brings so much warmth and creativity to every scene. We’ve always wanted to collaborate on a romantic film, and Sweet Dreams gave us the perfect opportunity to bring that to life.”

He added: “Having Faye D’Souza as part of the film added a completely new and exciting dimension. Her natural ease and authenticity in portraying the therapist was exciting to watch. Together, I believe we’ve created something truly special that audiences will connect with and enjoy.”

Amol is most famous for playing the character of Chitvan Sharma in the web series TVF Tripling and playing the legendary Indian Freedom Revolutionary Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's acclaimed Sardar Udham.

He has also starred in films like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare opposite Konkona Sen Sharma, and Traffic opposite Manoj Bajpayee,Hindi remake of a Malayalam thriller film. He was last seen in the comedy caper Cash in his first lead role, produced by Vishesh Bhatt. Amol also starred in It Happened in HongKong opposite Aahana Kumra.

Mithila is known for her characters in the television shows Girl in the City and Netflix's Little Things. She rose to prominence in March 2016 with her Marathi version of the "cup song". She also starred in films such as “Katti Batti”, “Karwaan”, “Tribhanga” starring Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.

Tribhanga was directed by Renuka Shahane. It revolves around a dysfunctional family of three women and their unconventional life choices. Mithila She also has Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos.

