Top 10 Stars in September 2024: Vijay, Prabhas, SRK, Samantha, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Ormax Media has released its monthly tally of popular stars in India. For September, Tamil star hero Vijay Thalapathy grabbed the top slot among men, and Samantha is the most popular woman on this list.

With "The Goat" film numerals, he is now slightly ahead of Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, and Salman Khan.

Female category: Samantha tops the list, followed by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Trisha, Shraddha Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Sai Pallavi, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kiara Advani.

Samantha is finding time to prepare for her upcoming web series "Citadel: Indian Version," which a teaser for has been released recently. The popularity of the actors has also increased owing to "Jigra" by Alia Bhatt and "Kalki" by Deepika Padukone in recent times.

Ormax Media has regularly released monthly rankings, which go as per the craze and the popularity of the stars among the people. It provides an insight into the most loved and required stars of Indian entertainment.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female film stars in India (Sep 2024) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/wAxa5GF5DP — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) October 22, 2024

