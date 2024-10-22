GMDA carries demolition drive in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 22 (IANS) The Enforcement Wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) intensified its drive against illegal encroachment done on government land while carrying out day-night demolition drives on MG Road, Sohna Road, Fazilpur Road & Ghasola Road, officials said.

This was taken up in continuation to the regular anti-encroachment drives helmed by GMDA over the last 10 days wherein major GMDA roads and greenbelts in Gurugram have been made free of encroachments.

The drive was also conducted in accordance with the directions issued by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GMDA to clear the master roads, footpaths and green belts under the jurisdiction of the Authority to enhance their utility and further develop them for the beautification of Gurugram city.

The drive, which was led by DTP GMDA, R.S. Batth, started from MG Road, where the drive continued for three hours, wherein there was a heavy crackdown on illegal structures and encroachments. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) also actively supported the drive, and 27 unauthorised carts were removed from MG Road.

The traffic police accompanied the GMDA team in the drive and issued 62 challans of wrong parking as well as towed away eight cars which were causing traffic congestion.

The Enforcement team of GMDA in the evening proceeded towards Sohna Road to continue its action against encroachment on this pivotal stretch of the city. The public present during the drive also submitted its request to DTP GMDA to inspect the entry points of Fazilpur Road and Ghasola Road, among other key points on Sohna Road.

The Enforcement Team of GMDA removed the extended illegal sitting areas created by the eateries and rehris which were encroaching the public places on Sohna road.

Additionally, DTP GMDA also inspected the carts set up by the hawkers and found heavy usage of polythenes by the vendors. He directed all street vendors to stop the use of plastic and to ensure a plastic-free Gurugram city.

Acting towards the complaints raised by the public during the drive, 15 kiosks and 5 street vendors who were found encroaching on Ghasola Road, sector 49 and the stretch from Sohna Road to Fazilpur Road, sector 48 were also removed during the demolition drive.

In this drive, present were the enforcement team and JEs of GMDA, MCG officials and Traffic Police personnel.

“We are on the job and will work round the clock to ensure that the city is clear of encroachments and strict action is taken against the violators. We will continue to cover all key areas of Gurugram where rampant encroachment has become a menace for the public at large,” said R.S. Batth.

