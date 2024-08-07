This Tollywood actress approached for Bigg Boss 18

It’s that time of the year when everyone eagerly awaits for the Bigg Boss shows in their respective languages. Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is gearing up for the Bigg Boss Telugu season 8, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan recently said he was not hosting the upcoming Tamil version and in Hindi Bollywood ka bhai Salman Khan is set to host the season 18 of controversial reality show “Bigg Boss”.

As per reports, Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on the first Saturday of October 5, 2024. The makers have reportedly not confirmed the contestants yet. They are still reaching out to the potential inmates for the Bigg Boss house. Some reports suggest that the makers of the reality show have approached the popular actress of yesteryear Sameera Reddy, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Jyoti, Pooja Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim and Daljiet Kaur.

Sameera had received invitations to join the Bigg Boss show in the past and she had declined it due to personal reasons. It seems she will join the show now.

Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss-related updates.



Also Read: Tata Motors’ Curvv EV Launched: Check Price, Range, Features, and More Details