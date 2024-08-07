Tata Motors’ Curvv EV Launched: Check Price, Range, Features, and More Details

As the electric vehicle industry is evolving rapidly in India, Tata Motors launched its new electric vehicle Curvv coupe SUV in the market on Wednesday. Tata’s new offering the EV segment will be available in both ICE and fully-electric derivatives and the functionality of both the variants will be reportedly identical to each other.

After the launch of EV, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited said the EVs now form 12 percent of Tata Motors' overall sales. He said they are introducing the SUV coupe concept for the first time in the country. Curvv vehicle is expected to bridge the gap between Nexon and Harrier.

The newly launched EV features a 1.2C charging rate. The Curvv coupe SUV can cover a distance of 150 km with just 15 minutes of charging. The 123 kWh motor attached to the EV will enable the Curve EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.6 seconds. The introductory price for Curvv EV is Rs 17.49 lakh and this could go up to Rs 21.99 (ex-showroom).

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the sales of EVs have declined compared to last year. As per estimates, a Year-on-Year decline of more than 2 percent is being recorded in the electric passenger vehicle sales in the country.