Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT OTT: When and where to watch?

Thalapathy Vijay, a Kollywood actor, recently starred in the film The G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time), which Venkat Prabhu released yesterday, September 5. The movie's leading ladies are Malavika Sharma and Meenakshi Chaudhary. From the early morning shows, fans are already leaving their mark in theatres across India and overseas.

Experts say Thalapathy Vijay's "GOAT" will make almost Rs 100 crore on its first day of release. Soon after its theatrical run, the movie will be available to Netflix viewers from the comfort of their homes. It will probably be available to view on Netflix in around four weeks, though the O.T.T. release date has not yet been disclosed.

Under the direction of Venkat Prabhu, "GOAT" also stars Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, and Mohan.

