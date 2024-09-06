GOAT's Meenakshi Chaudhary's tale of big films misfortune!

Meenakshi Chaudhary is currently a busy actress working on multiple projects in the Telugu Film Industry. She was introduced to TFI through Guntur Kaaram, which she starred in with Mahesh Babu. Though she won the hearts of the fans, she had a short screen time in a less prominent role. The co-actor Sreeleela stole the show as the main lead of the movie.

Fans had been waiting to see her on the screen for a longer time, and then GOAT was released. Since Vijay plays two roles and shares screen time with the younger Vijay, the part was all right. However, both the movie and Meenakshi's portrayal of the role have let down the audience. For Meenakshi's fans, the second half of the film adds another level of disappointment.

She can only hope that her coming mid-range projects will live up to her higher expectations since her larger projects have proven to be such huge letdowns. It remains to be seen if Meenakshi's flicks with Varun Tej (Matka), Vishwak Sen (Mechanic Rocky), and Dulquer Salmaan (Lucky Baskhar) will succeed at the box office and elevate her career. It will be difficult for Meenakshi to recover if these movies don't perform well at the box office.

