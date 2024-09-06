Raj Tarn - Lavanya Case Update: Raj Tarun's Bail To Be Cancelled?

In a significant development in the case involving Tollywood actor Raj Tarun and Lavanya, a police charge sheet has been filed. The police investigation has concluded that the allegations made by Lavanya against Raj Tarun are true. According to preliminary findings, Lavanya and Raj Tarun had been living together in the same house for the past ten years. The police have also collected evidence from Lavanya’s residence supporting her claims.

It is known that Lavanya, a young woman from Kokapet, filed a complaint against Raj Tarun at the Narsingi Police Station, accusing him of betrayal under the guise of love. She alleged that they had been living together for a decade and that Raj Tarun is now in a relationship with a heroine from Mumbai. She presented several pieces of evidence to the police as mentioned in her complaint, leading to a case being registered against the actor.

While Raj Tarun had earlier secured anticipatory bail in this case, the recent filing of the charge sheet by the police may lead to the cancellation of his bail.

