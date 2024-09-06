MS Dhoni's cameo : MS Dhoni in Vijay thalapathy's ''The Goat''

Vijay's latest film, "The Goat" (Greatest of All Time), has hit theaters and is receiving a positive response from audiences. The movie, directed by Venkat Prabhu, features Vijay in a double role alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Malavika Sharma.

In a surprise cameo, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni appears in a scene, generating excitement among fans. The scene shows Dhoni heading to IPL batting while Vijay rides a bike in the background.

Dhoni's appearance has delighted fans of both Vijay and Dhoni, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where Dhoni has a massive following due to his association with the Chennai IPL team. The film also features Prashant, Prabhu Deva, and Sneha in pivotal roles, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Notably, "The Goat" is Vijay's last film before he contests the Tamil Nadu state elections in 2026, as he has already launched his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

