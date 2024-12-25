MS Dhoni Spreads Christmas Cheer in Santa Style with Family
Cricket legend MS Dhoni celebrated Christmas in style with his family, as wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared beautiful moments on social media. The festive pictures featured a stunning Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments, white flowers, and a star on top, surrounded by colorful gift-wrapped presents.
Dhoni embraced the holiday spirit by dressing up as Santa Claus, complete with a Santa suit, boots, long white beard, and playful sunglasses. One of the heartwarming photos showed Dhoni hugging his daughter, capturing a special moment of love and joy.
Sakshi's posts showcased the warmth and togetherness of the Dhoni family, making this Christmas extra special with laughter, love, and festive cheer.