MS Dhoni Spreads Christmas Cheer in Santa Style with Family

Dec 25, 2024, 17:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

Cricket legend MS Dhoni celebrated Christmas in style with his family, as wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared beautiful moments on social media. The festive pictures featured a stunning Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments, white flowers, and a star on top, surrounded by colorful gift-wrapped presents.

Dhoni embraced the holiday spirit by dressing up as Santa Claus, complete with a Santa suit, boots, long white beard, and playful sunglasses. One of the heartwarming photos showed Dhoni hugging his daughter, capturing a special moment of love and joy.

Sakshi's posts showcased the warmth and togetherness of the Dhoni family, making this Christmas extra special with laughter, love, and festive cheer.


Read More:

Tags: 
MS Dhoni
Santa Dhoni
sakshi singh dhoni
Santa Claus
Christmas
Ziva Dhoni
Festive Photos
Holiday spirit
Advertisement
Back to Top