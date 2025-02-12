Thala Pre-Release Event: Team Hoping for Blockbuster Success!

The pre-release event of Thala was a grand affair, building excitement for its release on February 14th. Directed by Amma Rajasekhar and produced by Srinivas Goud under the Deepa Arts banner, the film marks the debut of Amma Rajasekhar’s son, Amma Ragin Raj, as the lead actor.

With Ankita Naskar as the female lead and a strong supporting cast including Rohit, Esther Noronha, Mukku Avinash, Satyam Rajesh, Ajay, Viji Chandrasekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, and Indraja, the film promises a mix of action, emotion, and sentiment.

Director VN Aditya praised Amma Rajasekhar for making sacrifices to introduce his son as a hero, noting that the glimpses of the film were impressive and that Ragin Raj showed strong potential.

Actor Prabhakar wished for the film’s success, hoping it would fulfill the dreams of Amma Rajasekhar’s family.

Actor Rohit emphasized that Thala is packed with all emotions and highlighted the chemistry between him and Esther.

Actress Viji Chandrasekhar called Ragin Raj, ‘RRR’ and expressed confidence in his performance.

Senior producer Tummalapalli Ramasathyanarayana compared Ragin Raj’s energy to that of Ravi Teja and predicted that the film would unearth a new talent in Tollywood.

Producer and distributor Srinivas Goud said, “The vintage Amma Rajasekhar will come back with the movie Thala. I liked this story very much. He has made it even better than he narrated. I saw the desire to make his son a hero. Ragin Raj looked like a very experienced actor. He will definitely become a big hero. Thala will definitely entertain you all with all kinds of emotions.”

Actress Esther praised Amma Rajasekhar for giving roles that genuinely stood out, making the film a rewarding experience for the entire cast.

Ragin Raj, in an emotional speech, shared how Thala has been in the making for two years and how he endured real injuries for the action sequences. He described the film as an intense journey of a young man shaped by his mother’s sentiments, with elements of romance and action.

Director Amma Rajasekhar, acknowledging the stress and challenges of the past months, expressed his gratitude to producer Srinivas Goud for unwavering support. He assured everyone that Thala would mark his return and sought the audience’s blessings for his son’s debut.

