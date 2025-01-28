Thala Movie Trailer Launched, Watch Thala Trailer: World Wide Releasing on February 14, Valentines Day Eve

Thala is a film Directed by Amma Rajasekhar and starring his son Amma RaaginRaj, Ankitha Nansar plays the lead role. P.Srinivas Goud is the producer and Radha Rajasekhar is the executive producer. Rohit, Esther Noronha, Satyam Rajesh, Mukku Avinash, Vijji Chandrasekhar, Rajeev Kanakala and Indraja play key roles. The trailer launch event for this film was held at Prasad Lab in Hyderabad . Trailer launched by Sohel and Hero AshwinBabu.

Speaking at the event, Editor Shiva Sarni said, "The goose bumps in the trailer are more than that in the film. There are elevations in every scene. We showed very little in the trailer. The film turned out very well. We are coming to you on February 14th, bless you."

D Venkat said.. 'Amma Rajasekhar has already seen the film. He is coming to you after a long gap. He wanted to make a hit even though he had to sacrifice his life for a lot. Special thanks to Srinivas Goud and the crew who produced this film. I wish you all the blessings," he said.

Music director Dharmateja said.. We have made this film with a lot of efforts. This film will be more than the trailer. Thank you to Deepa Arts for bringing this film to you on February 14th. Ragin Raj has acted very well. "The whole film is very natural," he said.

Sandeep said.. It was a pleasure to act in this film. We had a very comfortable work on the set. I am very happy to do this film. I enjoyed it a lot. Thank you to Amma Rajasekhar, everyone will love this film. Ragin acted very well," he said.

Esther Noronha said.. They told me to do this character myself and made me act with them. This film is a good W for Ragina. When I first saw it, I felt very good. Ankita was also shown very well. When I thought the film should do well, it was not enough for one person to work. Everyone acted wonderfully in the film. I want to bring my mom to Hyderabad and watch it with her. Everyone should watch the film. Because of your efforts, this film should become a turning point for everyone who worked hard. Moreover, my wish is that the career graph will double and triple. Special thanks to the producer," he said.

Heroine Ankitha Nasskar said.. I don't know Telugu. I am Bengali. This is my first film. First experience. Thank you to Amma Rajasekhar sir for giving me this opportunity. Our film is coming on February 14, Valentine's Day. Everyone should watch the film and support us," he said.

Hero Amma Raagin Raj said... Everyone worked very hard in the movie. I thank all of them. We suffered a lot due to climate change. My mother and father worked very hard for this film. They helped. Thank you Srinivas Goud for producing this film. This movie will do justice to your money. Must watch Violent Valentine's on February 14. Thank you."

Radha Rajasekhar said.. Thank you to all those who came here. This film will be released on February 14. We want you to feel like Violent Valentine. This film will take you somewhere. Action, songs, all the content will be there. Amma Rajasekhar carved this film by giving it to the story."

Actor satyam Rajesh said.. I have known Raagin Raj since childhood. Amma Rajasekhar said that he had a costume since the time he was doing his first film. He did not give me a costume in that film. When I asked him about it, he said the next film. He gave me a chance after two films. Once we met unexpectedly. They showed us the whole of Chennai from morning to evening. I went to Ragin's birthday. After that, he called me and said that my boy is a hero, I felt like I was getting old. He has all the qualities a hero should have. Thala Violent will be released on Valentine's Day. Everyone should watch it,' he said.

Actor Sohel said.. I don't know who Thala is, but they sent me the motion teaser first. I know Amma Rajasekhar from Dance Baby Dance. Later, we met on Bigg Boss. Amma Rajasekhar used to cook for everyone as per his name. Even if they didn't eat, they would cook more food for them. He would sit down and eat. He still maintains the same. This movie seems to be a comeback after the movie Ranam. After watching the Thala teaser, I felt that Amma Rajasekhar is back. Ragin will be the next Dhanush in the industry."

Hero AshwinBabu said. "I saw the trailer of Thala. It is extraordinary. Raagin is lucky. Father is a director, Mother is an executive producer, and sister is an AD. It is lucky that the film was launched by the hands of all three. The visuals and content were done wonderfully on a low budget. RR is very good. Aslam's sound is heard. If Deepa Arts gets its hands on it, success will come automatically. Big congratulations to everyone, support the movie "Thala".

Amma Rajasekhar said.. 'Everything in the industry said that Amma Rajasekhar is finished. Now I come with my head.. I come with my hands, my feet, everything. My mother is not well, so there is a gap. Right now I am free. It has been my wish since childhood to do a movie with my son. In a situation, I said that I would make a movie with a boy as the hero on a stage. Everyone knows when that was. Since then, I have not slept. I want a story related to a boy. I want a good story. I do not have enough patience. Unlike the story of a love proposal in real life and getting married the next day, if you want to make a mass, even if you think about what to do and make a mass, even if you think about how to do it with a boy for two years and take a point, a new point for it, anyone who wants something new can watch the movie happily. Srinivas Goud is my god. My entire family is indebted. If they buy this movie and give it a grand release in Telugu and Tamil, they need guts. Srinivas Goud is watching God. My son. It is important that the lucky Shyam K Naidu team comes. Shyam K Naidu is the reason why our son's film has become so grand. He called me only two days ago and said that he was okay. I will never forget him. Thank you to everyone, Rohit, Esther, Ankita, Satyam Rajesh. Thank you to Teja garu for giving the mother sentiment song in the movie Amma Rajasekhar. You brought the film into our homes. "Thank you to my daughter, my wife Radha, thank you to all the technicians," he said.