Chandrababu Accepts His Failure

Nellore, Jan 28: Affirming that Chandrababu Naidu has removed his mask of fulfilling poll promises as he has conceded that his inability, YSRCP has said that he stands exposed before the people about his inefficiency. Speaking to media here on Tuesday, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said, to shield his inability to fulfill the poll promises he has been shifting the blame on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the financial discipline taking shield in the Nitiayog report unmindful of the actuals vis-à-vis his term.

Despite Covid, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had handled the state finances with prudence and Chandrababu Naidu has been keen on wealth creation to his own coterie and not the people while all sections of people had benefited during the previous term.

While the coalition has taken laons of Rs 1.19 lakh crore in nine months the numbers do not add up as not a single welfare scheme is implemented. He has been spinning and fudging figures to show the previous government in poor light but there is no basis, he said.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in three major ports and 17 medical colleges, some started and work in progress on others which is wealth creation, Chandarbabu Naidu has been seeking privatization and largescale corruption in liquor, gravel, fly ash and others at all levels. Wealth is being created to the producers who make films with Pawan Kalyan and false data is being given to Governor for his Republic Day speech.

By 2019 the balance in the treasury was Rs 100 crore while in 2024 YS Jagan left Rs 5,000 crores. He has been giving false data on capital expenditure and comparison would speak otherwise. The state finances were much better during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy term than that of the coalition period, he said.

Chandrababu repeatedly speaking about state finances is only a cover-up bid for his inability to fulfill poll promises and the Niti Ayog report from which he has been quoting is only cherry-picking by showing what only those figures which are in his favour and leaving out the major chunk of data that speaks the truth, he said adding that he has conceded that he cannot fulfill the promises. He has taken objection to the demolition of houses of those who oppose the coalition and even the matter is in court but those responsible would have to face the consequences, he said.