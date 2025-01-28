Takshak Teerth: Unmissable temple that completes Maha Kumbh pilgrimage in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Jan 28 (IANS) No pilgrimage to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh is complete without a visit to the revered Takshak Teerth temple. Known as Teertharaj, Prayagraj is the ultimate spiritual destination for millions of devotees, but for those on the Char Dham Yatra, skipping this ancient temple is considered a major omission.

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj kicked off with the Paush Purnima on January 13, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and beyond, all eager to take a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam. Among the key spiritual landmarks, Takshak Teerth stands out, with its deep historical and religious significance.

Situated in Prayagraj’s Dariyabad locality, the Takshak Teerth temple holds a revered place in many ancient scriptures, including the Padma Purana. It is believed that merely visiting this sacred temple and offering darshan can cleanse devotees of poison and fulfill their deepest desires. It is home to the divine Takshak snake, considered the most auspicious among serpents, adding to the temple’s mystical aura.

Speaking to IANS, Pankaj Dubey, the priest of the temple, shared, “This temple is more than 20 lakh years old and is described in detail in the seventh chapter of the Padma Purana. It's a significant pilgrimage for those facing issues like Kaal Sarp Dosha, Rahu Mahadasha, or Nag Dosh. With the ongoing Maha Kumbh, we see pilgrims from across the country and the world visiting to earn spiritual merit. But a pilgrimage to Prayagraj remains incomplete without visiting Takshak Teerth. The double-engine government’s efforts in beautifying this sacred site are commendable and praiseworthy.”

Sudha, a devotee, also emphasised the importance of the temple, saying, “This is not just an ancient temple; it’s the first deity worshipped in Kalyug. The Char Dham Yatra would feel incomplete without visiting Takshak Teerth. I've been coming here since my childhood, and it always fills me with peace and reverence.”

As the ongoing Maha Kumbh continues to draw massive crowds, with an estimated 10 crore devotees expected to gather for Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday, the Takshak Teerth remains a must-visit pilgrimage site for all who seek spiritual fulfillment. The Uttar Pradesh government reported that over 15 crore pilgrims have already bathed at the Triveni Sangam in the last 17 days, making this year’s Kumbh an unparalleled spiritual event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.