Stock Market Open or Closed on February 1, 2025, Budget Day?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for 2025-26 on February 1, 2025, which falls on a Saturday. A common question that arises is whether the stock markets will remain open or closed on this day.

Stock market open or closed on February 1?

This year, the stock markets will remain open on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The usual trading hours will apply, with the equity markets operating from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Additionally, the commodity derivatives market will continue its regular trading schedule until 5:00 PM.

So, investors can expect the markets to function as usual on Budget day, despite it falling on a Saturday.