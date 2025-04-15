Strict measures taken to curb drug menace, claims K’taka Minister

Kalaburagi, April 15 (IANS) To prevent the youth from falling prey to harmful habits like drugs and opium and taking the wrong path, the Karnataka government is taking strong measures, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT Minister and Kalaburagi District In-charge, Priyank Kharge.

He said that the police department must actively work in this direction and raise public awareness.

He was speaking at a press conference after inspecting narcotic substances and Schedule H drugs seized from the drug peddlers by the police at the office of the Kalaburagi Police Commissioner.

He stated that the high-level meeting led by the Home Minister G. Parameshwara has held comprehensive discussions on the issue, and strict instructions have been issued to the concerned departments to completely curb the drug menace.

He said that compared to last year, police in the commissionerate limits have been conducting continuous raids and seizing narcotics like ganja, drugs, and Schedule H drugs, registering cases against both sellers and buyers.

The minister said that in 2024, 58 cases were registered, and 59 accused were arrested, with 20 kilograms of ganja seized. However, in 2025, 172 cases were registered, 176 accused arrested, and 100 kilograms of ganja along with 776 kilograms of Schedule H drugs were seized.

“The total estimated value of the seized substances is around Rs 23 lakh,” he said.

He added that several awareness programmes would be conducted to protect the youth, especially students, from the drug menace.

“These programs will be held in schools, colleges, and universities, followed by campaigns to raise public awareness,” he said.

The Minister also mentioned that steps are being taken to fill vacant teaching positions in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

“Initially, 5,520 teacher posts will be filled in primary schools. Comprehensive development of 23 parks, including Appan Kere in the Kalaburagi City Corporation limits, is also underway,” Priyank Kharge said.

Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil announced that Wednesday’s job fair aims to provide about 1 lakh job opportunities.

“Over 22,000 candidates have already registered. More than 280 companies will participate and select candidates based on their educational qualifications, offering appointment letters on the spot,” he said.

