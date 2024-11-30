Telangana Govt Announces Hike in Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices with Special Shows

The Telangana Government has officially announced a hike in ticket prices for the highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2, along with special pricing for benefit shows in early December.

In a recent order, the state government has approved benefit shows on December 4th, with showtimes at 9:30 PM and 1:00 AM. During these shows, ticket prices will be set at Rs. 800 for both single and multi-screen theaters.

Following the benefit shows, from December 5th to December 8th, the ticket prices will be significantly lower:

Single screens: Rs. 150

Multiflex screens: Rs. 200

Finally, for the third phase of screenings, from December 9th to December 16th, ticket prices will be revised again:

Single screens: Rs. 105

Multiflex screens: Rs. 150

