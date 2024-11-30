Telangana Govt Announces Hike in Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices with Special Shows
Benefit shows for Pushpa 2 on December 4th with Rs. 800 tickets.
From December 5th to 8th, tickets will cost Rs. 150 (single screens) and Rs. 200 (multiflex).
From December 9th to 16th, tickets will be Rs. 105 (single screens) and Rs. 150 (multiflex).
The Telangana Government has officially announced a hike in ticket prices for the highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2, along with special pricing for benefit shows in early December.
In a recent order, the state government has approved benefit shows on December 4th, with showtimes at 9:30 PM and 1:00 AM. During these shows, ticket prices will be set at Rs. 800 for both single and multi-screen theaters.
Following the benefit shows, from December 5th to December 8th, the ticket prices will be significantly lower:
Single screens: Rs. 150
Multiflex screens: Rs. 200
Finally, for the third phase of screenings, from December 9th to December 16th, ticket prices will be revised again:
Single screens: Rs. 105
Multiflex screens: Rs. 150
