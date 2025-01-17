Sukumar’s Daughter Shares Her Pushpa 2 Audition Story

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa 2 has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024, breaking records and setting a new benchmark. Recently, the film’s director, Sukumar, attended a press meeting where his daughter, Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, made an interesting revelation that caught everyone's attention.

Sukriti, who made her film debut with Gandhi Thatha Chettu, joined her father and mother, Tabitha, at the press meeting for Pushpa 2. When the media asked her if she had always dreamed of becoming an actor, given her father’s success as a filmmaker, Sukriti responded with a witty remark. She shared how she had asked Sukumar if she could act in Pushpa 2, but her father told her that she would need to audition like everyone else.

Sukriti recalled, "I asked my dad if I could act in Pushpa. He said, do an audition, let’s see."

During the same event, Sukumar, a proud father, shared his candid thoughts about Sukriti’s debut performance. He admitted that he was amazed by the talent she displayed on-screen. Sukumar didn’t hesitate to praise his daughter, saying, “When I saw the first video clip of Sukriti’s performance, I was pleasantly impressed. I don’t mind bragging about how brilliantly she has performed.”

He also thanked the crew and producers of Gandhi Thatha Chettu, especially producer Sindhu Rao, for their dedication in creating such a meaningful film. Sukumar’s pride for his daughter’s achievements was evident, and he applauded the hard work that went into bringing her debut project to life.